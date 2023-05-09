Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 May 2023, 11:21
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day Photo: akorda.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Victory Day, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«Dear compatriots!

I cordially congratulate you on the Victory Day!

This holiday holds a special place in the history of our country, embodying an inflexible will and heroism of the older generations, their selfless struggle for peace and freedom.

During the harsh years of the war, our compatriots showed exceptional courage and fortitude. Every second soldier who went off to war from Kazakhstan sacrificed his life for the sake of our bright future.

An invaluable contribution to the Victory was made by the rear workers, who, in the days of severe trials, demonstrated unity and solidarity of our people.

Our sacred duty is to honor the memory of front-line soldiers and take care of the veterans. We are immensely grateful to the generation of winners for a peaceful sky above our heads.

Their glorious feat is an example for descendants. The ideals of freedom, justice, equality, which they defended at an incredible cost, will always be unshakable guidelines for us in building Just and Fair Kazakhstan.

I wish health and well-being to our dear veterans and all citizens,» the letter of congratulation reads.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Victory Day  
