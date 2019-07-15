Head of State instructs to severely punish those responsible for Arys tragedy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has instructed to submit proposals on punishing those responsible for the incident in Arys by 10 August 2019, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As, needless to say, the consequences of the incident are very serious, we now have focused all our efforts to eliminate these consequences. Roughly speaking, most of the town was bombed out. The special investigation commission is now working. Following the commission’s work results, the Presidential Administration and the Security Council should submit proposals on the severe punishment of all the perpetrators,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told an enlarged meeting of the Government.

Besides, the Head of State ordered to punish the civil servants responsible for authorizing the construction in immediate proximity to the high-risk sites.

«This also includes the civil servants, who negligently granted permissions for the construction in close vicinity to the high-risk facilities. This work should be carried out urgently. Until August 10, [you are to] provide the respective proposals. All the perpetrators must be held strictly accountable and must be punished,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

It is to be recalled that a blast occurred June 24 at the depot of the military unit inArys, Turkestan region.