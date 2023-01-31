Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 460.87 eur/kzt 501.56

    rub/kzt 6.57 cny/kzt 68.36
Weather:
Astana-12-14℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State instructs to increase supply of water to reservoir in Astana

    31 January 2023, 16:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The problem with reserve sources of water supply remains serious [in Astana]. The city is in danger of running out of water during a period of water scarcity, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the ongoing meeting on the Kazakh capital development, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    «The Ecology ministry needs to work through all proposals announced today by the city mayor, including addressing the issue of increasing the supply of water to Astana reservoir. It is also essential to speed up the construction of No.3 pumping and filtering station and No.2 sewage treatment facility,» said the Kazakh President.

    Earlier it was reported that a meeting chaired by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the development of the Kazakh capital was due to take place today.

    Photo from open sources

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Astana President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana needs to turn into innovative city of future – Tokayev
    Astana should become conformable city to live in – Tokayev
    Kazakh Head of State to chair meeting on capital's development
    Astana city names new first deputy mayor
    Popular
    1 Energy Ministry: Kazakhstan to ship first batch of crude oil to Germany in February
    2 National Bank Governor reports to President on Pension Fund, National Fund assets
    3 Kazakhstan starts deliveries of fuel assemblies to nuclear power stations in China
    4 Over 1,700 new investment projects to be implemented in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial sector till 2030
    5 Kazakhstan develops 3 large projects at 3 key oil fields