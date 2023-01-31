Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State instructs to increase supply of water to reservoir in Astana

31 January 2023, 16:27
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The problem with reserve sources of water supply remains serious [in Astana]. The city is in danger of running out of water during a period of water scarcity, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the ongoing meeting on the Kazakh capital development, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

«The Ecology ministry needs to work through all proposals announced today by the city mayor, including addressing the issue of increasing the supply of water to Astana reservoir. It is also essential to speed up the construction of No.3 pumping and filtering station and No.2 sewage treatment facility,» said the Kazakh President.

Earlier it was reported that a meeting chaired by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the development of the Kazakh capital was due to take place today.

Photo from open sources
