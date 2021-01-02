Go to the main site
    Head of State instructs to eternize memory of Kazakh singing legend Roza Baglanova

    2 January 2021, 10:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has given an instruction to eternize memory of legendary Kazakh singer Roza Baglanova, Kazinform reports.

    In his recent tweet, President Tokayev reminded that legendary singer Roza Baglanova would turn 100 on January 1, 2022. Roza Baglanova is the People's Artist of Kazakhstan and the USSR, the Hero of Kazakhstan, and the participant of the concerts on the battle fronts of the Great Patriotic War. The signing legend is still popular in Kazakhstan and abroad. That is why her name should be eternized.

    Roza Baglanova was born on the 1st of January, 1922 in Kyzylorda region. The start of her singing career coincided with the years of the Great Patriotic War. It is worth mentioning that her battle front concerts were extremely popular. Moreover, Roza Baglanova performed at the Victory Concert in Berlin on May 9, 1945. After the WWII, Baglanova continued her singing career and became one of the most popular singers in the Soviet Union.

    Roza Baglanova toured Poland, Hungary, Austria, Czechoslovakia, China, India, Canada, Sweden, Belgium, and many other countries.

    She was the national symbol of the epoch as she shared the stage with Alexander Vertinsky, Galina Ulanova, Maya Plisetskaya, Arkady Raikin.

    Roza Baglanova passed away on February 8, 2011 in Almaty city.


    Culture President of Kazakhstan
