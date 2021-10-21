Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State instructs to create youth organization under People’s Assembly

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 October 2021, 13:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed to look into the possibility of creating a republican youth organization under the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his remarks at the extended session of the People’s Assembly on Thursday, President Tokayev emphasized the Assembly should pay special attention to the issue of work with the youth.

The President said that the Assembly has an extensive experience in that respect and it should be further developed.

In this context, the Head of State gave an instruction to look into the possibility of recreating the republican youth movement ‘Zhangyru zholy’ under the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

Recall that the extended session of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan started in virtual format in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.


