Head of State instructs minister to deal with energy sector accidents

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 April 2022, 20:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov. During the meeting, the Head of State heard a report on the main indicators of the development of the fuel and energy complex of the country and the measures taken due to the situation in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The minister reported the President on the finalization of the comprehensive plan for the development of the gas sector, providing for the improvement of pricing for liquified gas taking into account the containment of costs for the socially disadvantaged, improvement of the resource base, further gasification of the regions, modernization and expansion of gas transport system of Kazakhstan.

Tokayev instructed the minister of energy to handle the increasing number of accidents at the enterprises of fuel and energy complex of the country, in particular the situation at the Petropavlovsk Central Heating and Power Plant-2.


