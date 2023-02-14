Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State inspects TPP in Stepnogorsk

14 February 2023, 19:43
STEPNOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inspected the thermal power plant in Stepnogorsk town as part of his working visit to Akmola region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the inspection, the President was informed about the technical condition of the TPP's equipment in Stepnogorsk as well as the ongoing heating season in Akmola region.

According to Yermek Marzhikpayev, governor of Akmola region, there is a thermal power plant in Stepnogorsk as well as 633 boiler houses in the region. The average depreciation of boiler equipment has reached 50%, nine heat sources have been in use for over 50 years, and 637 ones for at least 25 years. Heat networks are worn out by 82% in Stepnogorsk.


After Kazakh President Tokayev had heard a report from the governor, he instructed First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar to elaborate in detail ways to address heat supply problems facing the town.

Tokayev was also briefed on the implementation of the tasks he gave on the construction of a TPP in Kokshetau. According to the governor, work is ongoing together with the government to carry out the project, increasing the plant's capacity to 520 Gcal/h of thermal energy and 240MW of electricity.

Photo: akorda.kz


