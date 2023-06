Head of State inks decree on fresh military call-ups

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the decree on the military discharge of recruits completing military service and a fresh military recruitment in the periods from March to July and September to December of 2021, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The decree takes effect since day one of its official publication.