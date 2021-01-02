Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Law and justice

    Head of State inks amendments to Tax Code

    2 January 2021, 13:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget» (Tax Code) and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On introduction into effect of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget» (Tax Code) on the issues of environment», Kazinform reports.

    According to the press service of Akorda, the text of the Law is set to be published in the press.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year