Head of State inks amendments to legislation on parliamentary opposition

2 June 2020, 19:10
Head of State inks amendments to legislation on parliamentary opposition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Amendments and Additions to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On Committees and Commissions of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan» on the issues of parliamentary opposition», Kazinform reports citing the Akorda’a press service.

The text of the Law is published in the press.

Majilis deputy Azat Peruashev noted that these bills were developed in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State on legislative consolidation of the institution of parliamentary opposition.


