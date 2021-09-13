Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State informed on work to set up National Geological Survey

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 September 2021, 20:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Serikkali Brekeshev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the meeting, Tokayev was presented the information about the plans of the Ministry for the upcoming period and the implementation of his tasks given in the State-of-the-Nation Address.

In particular, Brekeshev informed the Head of State about the work on creating the National Geological Survey and development of the information system National Mineral Resources Data Bank.

The President heard the report on the implementation of his instructions on the development of water management. According to the minister, during the five years at least 120 irrigation channel networks will be reconstructed and nine new water tanks with the total capacity of 1.7bn cubic meters will be constructed.

Tokayev pointed to the importance of stimulating the introduction of water-saving technologies and digitalization of the water sphere.

Special attention was placed on the measures taken to reduce contamination of the air. According to the minister, to improve the environmental situation the road maps by region were approved, the national project Zhasyl Kazakhstan was developed, and a number of memorandums providing for emission reduction by 20-30% were signed.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of instructions to the newly appointed minister.


