Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State informed about significant reduction of crimes

    3 June 2022, 17:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Marat Akhmetzhanov, during which he heard a report on the crime situation in the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Tokayev was briefed on the significant reduction of robberies, cattle rustling, frauds, including online ones, as well as crimes done by those with previous convictions, while drunk, in the domestic sphere, and committed by a group of people.

    The minister informed about the measures taken to combat organized crime and drug trafficking.

    The Head of State was also familiarized with the results of the work to prevent crimes against the underaged and in the domestic sphere.

    At the meeting, the minister reported on the debureaucratization of the activity of internal affairs bodies, digitalization and automatization of working processes, and optimization of internal procedures, including in the sphere of providing public services.

    The President was presented with the information about the development of the capacity of the Internal Affairs Ministry's Situational Analytical Center for the monitoring of the crime situation.

    The preliminary results of the work of the new system aimed at detecting persistent violators of traffic rules were also presented.

    Following the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State gave a number of instructions to further increase the rule of law and public safety in the country. The importance to activate measures for combating online frauds and activities of financial pyramids was noted.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Ministry of Internal Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    4 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    5 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku