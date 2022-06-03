Head of State informed about significant reduction of crimes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Marat Akhmetzhanov, during which he heard a report on the crime situation in the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev was briefed on the significant reduction of robberies, cattle rustling, frauds, including online ones, as well as crimes done by those with previous convictions, while drunk, in the domestic sphere, and committed by a group of people.

The minister informed about the measures taken to combat organized crime and drug trafficking.

The Head of State was also familiarized with the results of the work to prevent crimes against the underaged and in the domestic sphere.

At the meeting, the minister reported on the debureaucratization of the activity of internal affairs bodies, digitalization and automatization of working processes, and optimization of internal procedures, including in the sphere of providing public services.

The President was presented with the information about the development of the capacity of the Internal Affairs Ministry's Situational Analytical Center for the monitoring of the crime situation.

The preliminary results of the work of the new system aimed at detecting persistent violators of traffic rules were also presented.

Following the meeting, the Kazakh Head of State gave a number of instructions to further increase the rule of law and public safety in the country. The importance to activate measures for combating online frauds and activities of financial pyramids was noted.



