Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State honors winners of Altyn Sapa Prize, Paryz contest

    13 December 2019, 13:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the winners and runners-up of the Altyn Sapa Prize and Paryz, the annual business social responsibility nationwide contest, in the Kazakh capital on Friday, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev handed the Paryz grand-prix to Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) part owner Alexander Machkevich.

    Abzal and Co based in Kyzylorda region claimed gold in the Best socially responsible enterprise nomination.

    Bohmer Armatura LLP based in Karaganda region won the Altyn Sapa Prize as the Best industrial project, whereas SKZ-U LLP based in Kyzylorda region clinched the Altyn Sapa Prize in the Best innovative project nomination.

    The awarding ceremony of the Altyn oimaq, Business Kemeldilik, Isker, and Uly dala yeli contests was held within the framework of the Industrialization Day in Nur-Sultan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Industry Business, companies
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kyzylorda region to build mining and processing works
    Industrial output in Brazil down 0.6% in April
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings