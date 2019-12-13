Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State honors winners of Altyn Sapa Prize, Paryz contest

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 December 2019, 13:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded the winners and runners-up of the Altyn Sapa Prize and Paryz, the annual business social responsibility nationwide contest, in the Kazakh capital on Friday, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev handed the Paryz grand-prix to Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) part owner Alexander Machkevich.

Abzal and Co based in Kyzylorda region claimed gold in the Best socially responsible enterprise nomination.

photo

Bohmer Armatura LLP based in Karaganda region won the Altyn Sapa Prize as the Best industrial project, whereas SKZ-U LLP based in Kyzylorda region clinched the Altyn Sapa Prize in the Best innovative project nomination.

photo

The awarding ceremony of the Altyn oimaq, Business Kemeldilik, Isker, and Uly dala yeli contests was held within the framework of the Industrialization Day in Nur-Sultan.

photo

