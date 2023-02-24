Head of State honors Kazakhstani rescuers with state awards upon their return from Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to honor Kazakhstani rescuers who helped save lives in the quake-battered Türkiye and Syria, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The rescuers were honored with state awards for their selfless work and bravery they demonstrated in the emergency situation in the Turkish Republic and the Syrian Arab Republic.

Aidyn Zholamanov and Kurmangali Topanov were honored with the Aibyn Order of the 2nd degree.

Ardak Aitpayev, Ruslan Soiko, and Vladimir Tsoy received the Qurmet Order.

The Yerligi ushin Medal was bestowed upon Almagul Aldabekova, Sultan Arifdzhanov, Yerik Berlybekov, Vitaly Gobachev, Dmitriy Denisov, Zhazylbai Kozybakhov, Kakharman Orazalin and Abdolla Sarsembayev.

This is not the full list of Kazakhstani rescuers and paramedics awarded by President Tokayev for lending a helping hand to fraternal Türkiye after it was rocked by the most devastating earthquake in its history. Over 100 people received state awards for joining rescue efforts in the quake-hit Türkiye.



