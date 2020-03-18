Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State holds video conference with mayors of Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 March 2020, 12:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a video conference with the mayors of Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

Mayor of the capital city Altay Kulginov reported to the President on the current situation in the city and the measures launched to counter the spread of coronavirus.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of provision of the essential goods and food stuffs to the residents of the city.

The President also emphasized the need to control the flood situation.

The Head of State also heard a report from Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Mayor of Almaty, on preparation for the imposition of quarantine, the number of hospital beds, mobilization of the resources for fighting the spread of coronavirus infection.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to pay particular attention to the settlement of the issues related to food security of Almaty and strictly control the prices for essential goods.

He also stated the necessity to discuss the issue of movement of Almaty region’s residents working in the city of Almaty together with the regional administration.

Recall that on March 15, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree «On imposition of the state of emergency in the Republic of Kazakhstan» beginning from 08:00am March 16, 2020 till 07:00am April 15, 2020.

