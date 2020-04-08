Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State holds telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

    8 April 2020, 12:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Michael Pompeo discussed the coordination of international efforts to tackle the spread of COVID-19, Akorda.

    The President thanked the United States for its support and sending humanitarian cargo to Kazakhstan. The Chief of American diplomacy confirmed Washington’s intention to increase bilateral cooperation in order to rapidly neutralize the pandemic and overcome its consequences.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan, in turn, is also ready to provide practical assistance and help to Central Asian countries in ensuring their epidemiological and food security.

    During the conversation, an agreement was reached on further deepening of the Kazakh-American political dialogue and qualitative expansion of trade and economic cooperation.

    Noting that Kazakhstan and the United States will continue to build up their strategic partnership, President Tokayev and Secretary Pompeo reafirmed the importance of continuing to work closely together to preserve stability and security in Central Asia.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul