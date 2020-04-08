Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State holds telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo

Alzhanova Raushan
8 April 2020, 12:44
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Michael Pompeo discussed the coordination of international efforts to tackle the spread of COVID-19, Akorda.

The President thanked the United States for its support and sending humanitarian cargo to Kazakhstan. The Chief of American diplomacy confirmed Washington’s intention to increase bilateral cooperation in order to rapidly neutralize the pandemic and overcome its consequences.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan, in turn, is also ready to provide practical assistance and help to Central Asian countries in ensuring their epidemiological and food security.

During the conversation, an agreement was reached on further deepening of the Kazakh-American political dialogue and qualitative expansion of trade and economic cooperation.

Noting that Kazakhstan and the United States will continue to build up their strategic partnership, President Tokayev and Secretary Pompeo reafirmed the importance of continuing to work closely together to preserve stability and security in Central Asia.


