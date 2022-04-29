Head of State holds telephone conversation with Russian President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The presidents substantively discussed the current state of development of Kazakh-Russian cooperation in trade and economic area.

The two leaders decided to instruct the governments of the two countries to focus on addressing issues that require prompt solutions.

President Tokayev thanked President Putin for the invitation to take part in the anniversary meeting of the heads of states parties to the Collective Security Treaty in mid–May in Moscow.



