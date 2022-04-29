Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State holds telephone conversation with Russian President

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 April 2022, 15:34
Head of State holds telephone conversation with Russian President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The presidents substantively discussed the current state of development of Kazakh-Russian cooperation in trade and economic area.

The two leaders decided to instruct the governments of the two countries to focus on addressing issues that require prompt solutions.

President Tokayev thanked President Putin for the invitation to take part in the anniversary meeting of the heads of states parties to the Collective Security Treaty in mid–May in Moscow.


Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy