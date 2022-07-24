Go to the main site
    • Head of State holds telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan

    24 July 2022 14:01

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held the telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to wish him a happy birthday and further success in his responsible activity for the benefit of the people of Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State praised the Uzbek leader’s personal contribution to strengthening of strategic partnership, friendship and good neighborliness between the two countries.

    Issues of bilateral cooperation as well as the schedule of upcoming top-level meetings were also discussed.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan #President of Kazakhstan #Akorda presidential residence #Kazakhstan
