    Head of State holds telephone conversation with Kyrgyz President

    6 December 2021, 11:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Having congratulated the President of Kyrgyzstan on his birthday, President Tokayev wished him prosperity and further success in his responsible activity.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed successful holding of the elections to Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan and expressed confidence that the new composition of the Kyrgyz Parliament will greatly contribute to sustainable development of the country and will facilitate further strengthening of Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties of friendship, good neighborliness and alliance.

    The leaders of the two countries went on to discuss implementation of the agreements aimed at deepening trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

