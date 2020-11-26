Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State holds talks with head of Eurasian Economic Commission

    26 November 2020, 19:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, held via video conference, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Mikhail Myasnikovich discussed the current state and prospects for further development of the Eurasian Economic Union.

    Special attention was paid to the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council at the level of Heads of state, scheduled for December 11 in an online format, as well as Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2021.

    In addition, they also discussed some issues related to the work of the Eurasian Economic Commission and its role in integration processes.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Kazakh President, Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Chairman hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published