Head of State holds talks with head of Eurasian Economic Commission

26 November 2020, 19:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting, held via video conference, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Mikhail Myasnikovich discussed the current state and prospects for further development of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Special attention was paid to the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council at the level of Heads of state, scheduled for December 11 in an online format, as well as Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the Eurasian Economic Union in 2021.

In addition, they also discussed some issues related to the work of the Eurasian Economic Commission and its role in integration processes.

