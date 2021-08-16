Head of State holds session regarding situation in Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a session regarding the situation in Afghanistan, Kazinform has learnt from the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali.

In a Facebook post, Uali revealed that President Tokayev held the second session with Prime Minister Askar Mamin as well as heads of the key government bodies, including the National Security Committee, ministries of foreign affairs, defense, internal affairs, emergencies, the Prosecutor General’s office, the State Guard Service and the Secretary of the Security Council regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the measures of prompt response to the situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan taking into account Kazakhstan’s national interest and ensuring safety of our nationals.

The President instructed the agencies concerned to continue to monitor the situation in Afghanistan since it is of paramount importance for making the decisions regarding further cooperation with this country.