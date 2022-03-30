Head of State holds session on financial and economic issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a working session dedicated to the most pressing issues of financial and economic agenda in the Akorda presidential residence, the president’s press service reports.

At the session, the Head of State stressed that geopolitical uncertainty puts serious pressure on Kazakhstan’s economy, therefore government bodies should work effectively and in lockstep.

President Tokayev noted that the situation is changing very rapidly. In such conditions, according to the Kazakh leader, it is crucial to think several moves ahead, calculate all risks and look at all potential scenarios. He stressed all decisions should be carefully weighed and made expeditiously and without bureaucratic delays.

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov took the floor at the session to brief its participants on the current state of domestic economy and its further development. Governor of the National Bank Galymzhan Pirmatov and Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Erulan Zhamaubayev also made reports at the session.

In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of tasks on the issues of socioeconomic development of the country to the Government and the Presidential Administration.