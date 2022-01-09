Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State holds session of operational command

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 January 2022, 12:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a session of the operational command, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State heard reports of the Prosecutor General, the Chairman of the National Security Committee, and acting Minister of Interior.

The President was informed how law-enforcement agencies and the Armed Forces assumed measures to restore order and the rule of law in the country as well as to ensure the state of emergency in the regions.

Checkpoints were put up across Kazakhstan. The CSTO peacekeeping troops ensure security of strategic infrastructure.

125 criminal investigations were launched. Over 5,800 people were detained following the mass riots, including many foreign nationals.

It was noted that the situation is stable in all regions of the country. All administrative buildings seized by rioters were cleared.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that law enforcers should take all necessary measures in order to fully restore public order and safety in the country.

The Head of State also instructed to form a governmental commission to eliminate the consequences of the unrest in regions of the country.

The President also gave an instruction to commence the restoration of administrative buildings, social facilities and public utilities in Almaty city and other regions.

President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
