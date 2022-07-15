Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State holds Security Council session

    15 July 2022, 12:56

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A regular session of the Security Council under the chairmanship of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The Chairman of the Security Council heard reports of the heads of government agencies on the progress in implementation of the Concept of construction and development of the armed forces, other forces and military units.

    Following results of the session, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions on ensuring qualitative implementation of the steps aimed at improving the state military establishment.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Security President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul