Head of State holds Security Council session
15 July 2022 12:56

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A regular session of the Security Council under the chairmanship of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was held today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The Chairman of the Security Council heard reports of the heads of government agencies on the progress in implementation of the Concept of construction and development of the armed forces, other forces and military units.

Following results of the session, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions on ensuring qualitative implementation of the steps aimed at improving the state military establishment.


