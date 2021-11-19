Head of State holds meeting with representatives of financial sector in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The working trip of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Almaty city began with a meeting with representatives of financial sector, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The meeting brought together representatives of the Presidential Administration, government bodies as well as leading financial and baking structures,

At the onset of the meeting President Tokayev emphasized that this is the first time the meeting is held in such format. In his words, there are a wide range of pressing issues in the financial sector that needs to be addressed.

The Head of State admitted that last year and a half were tough for the domestic financial sector which faced certain difficulties. In these conditions it is of paramount importance to ensure stability in economy and financial sector through implementation of a comprehensive set of crisis response measures.

Having heard the proposals of the participants of the meeting on further development of the financial sector, the President set a number of specific tasks.



