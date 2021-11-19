Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State holds meeting with representatives of financial sector in Almaty

    19 November 2021, 16:04

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The working trip of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Almaty city began with a meeting with representatives of financial sector, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The meeting brought together representatives of the Presidential Administration, government bodies as well as leading financial and baking structures,

    At the onset of the meeting President Tokayev emphasized that this is the first time the meeting is held in such format. In his words, there are a wide range of pressing issues in the financial sector that needs to be addressed.

    The Head of State admitted that last year and a half were tough for the domestic financial sector which faced certain difficulties. In these conditions it is of paramount importance to ensure stability in economy and financial sector through implementation of a comprehensive set of crisis response measures.

    Having heard the proposals of the participants of the meeting on further development of the financial sector, the President set a number of specific tasks.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays