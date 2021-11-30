Head of State holds meeting with ICRC President Peter Maurer

GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer in Geneva, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

At the meeting Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Peter Maurer discussed prospects of strengthening of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the ICRC and exchanged views on the topical issues of international and regional agenda, including the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The sides also praised successful interaction of Kazakhstan and the ICRC in terms of repatriation and reintegration, reunification of families and psychological support of people repatriated from the conflict zones.

Having confirmed full support of the ICRC’s activity, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly commended Peter Maurer’s activity as its President.

The Head of State continued by expressing gratitude to the ICRC for fruitful interaction with the Kazakh Defense Ministry in terms of carrying out peacekeeping operations and informing the ICRC on Kazakhstan’s plans to expand the geography of its peacekeeping missions with the UN.

Peter Maurer thanked President Tokayev for an opportunity to meet and briefed him on the ICRC current activity and future plans. He also praised Kazakhstan’s efforts in terms of providing humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.