Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State holds meeting on economic situation in the country

    9 March 2020, 13:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an urgent meeting with the leadership of the Government and bodies accountable to the Head of State, during which the issues of the financial and economic situation in the world and its impact on the economy of Kazakhstan were discussed, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda’s press service.

    President Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions to the Government, the National Bank and other state bodies. The main task is to fulfill all social obligations to the people in full.

    By Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instruction a Rapid response headquarters was established under the direct supervision of the Prime Minister. An anti-crisis action plan will be developed, and a special plan will be prepared to support employment, particularly in large enterprises. The President believes that it is extremely important to provide as many people as possible with jobs.

    The Government will make proposals to review the national budget for 2020-2022.

    The Head of State stressed the need to take measures to reduce budget expenditures, ensure employment in the regions, stabilize the country's currency and financial market, and optimize the national and local budgets.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    5 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul