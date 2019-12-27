Head of State holds emergency meeting in Akorda regarding Bek Air plane crash

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held an emergency meeting in Akorda with the representatives of the Presidential Administration, Secretary of the National Security Council, Prosecutor General, Chairman of the National Security Committee, Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister of Information and Social Development and Minister of Healthcare regarding the crash of the Bek Air plane near Almaty.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his condolences to the families and relatives of the victims. The meeting participants honored the memory of the dead with a minute of silence.

Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov, Minister of Internal Affairs Yerlan Turgumbayev and Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov made reports on the situation.

The President commissioned the Government, the Mayor’s Office of Almaty and administration of Almaty region to provide financial assistance to the families of the dead to the amount of 4mn tenge. Besides, the relatives of the victims will be provided with all-round psychological and medical help. Those injured will also receive all required assistance.

Due to announcement of December 28 the Day of National Mourning, Kassym-Jomart Tokaev commissioned to dip the state flags and abandon all the entertainment events in the country.

During the meeting, the President gave the following instructions:

- to ensure quality and impartial investigation into the reasons and circumstances of the plane crash;

- to take exhaustive measures on staffing JSC Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan with highly-qualified specialists;

- to inspect all the airline companies and aviation infrastructure facilities in order to bring them into compliance with safety requirements;

The Prosecutor General’s Office and the MIA were commissioned to investigate into the causes and conditions that led to the crash, bring the perpetrators to the responsibility as per the law, and also study legality of construction of private houses in close proximity to the airport of Almaty.