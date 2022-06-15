Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State highlights the need for sweeping reforms in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 June 2022, 16:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes that the June 5 nationwide constitutional referendum is a logical continuation of the political reforms he has started in the early days of his presidency, Kazinform reports.

In an interview to a Russian TV channel, the Head of State reminded that he had launched a series of sweeping reforms, including a law on peaceful assemblies, a mandatory 30% quota for women in election party lists, a parliamentary reform, at the start of his presidency.

According to President Tokayev, the referendum, in fact, was a logical continuation of those reforms.

As a result of the referendum Kazakhstan waved off the super-presidential form of government and made a transition to the presidential one with a strong Parliament.

The Head of State went on to add that next elections to the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, will be held in line with new rules and big work is ahead in that respect.


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Referendum  
