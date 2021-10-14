Head of State highlights problems of transport corridors, food security in EAEU space

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on EAEU member states to develop the potential of trans-border transport corridors and logistics hubs, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) via videoconference on Thursday, President Tokayev said it is important to develop the potential of trans-border transport corridors and logistics hubs within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The Kazakh President believes that cohesion of the EAEU with the ‘One Road, One Belt’ initiative and shaping of a modern logistic infrastructure will considerably strengthen EAEU’s economic influence on the global commodity flow.

He pointed out the EAEU member states already have in place the package of infrastructure and transport projects implementation of which should be speeded up.

In his remarks at the meeting, the Head of State also highlighted the problem of food security in the EAEU member countries.

According to him, the issue of food security is gaining momentum globally as many countries experience food shortage. The EAEU markets, in his words, can already feel the pressure of growing world prices and the pressure will mount from year to year.

It was noted that the Eurasian Economic Commission together with the EAEU member states have mapped out the draft document of principles and approaches to ensuring food security.