Head of State highlights importance of food security in Central Asia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev believes it is of paramount importance to keep in mind the consequences of global warming and climate change, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the international conference themed ‘Ways to Achieve the Paris Agreement Goals and Kazakhstan’s Carbon Neutrality’ in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday, the Head of State emphasized that pace of warming in the Central Asian region raises concerns and calls for urgent actions, especially in terms of preserving water and food security.

According to the President, Kazakhstan is among the world’s top 10 wheat producers and exports up to 7 million tons of wheat per year. However, in his words, in case the negative scenario unfolds the yield of spring wheat will decrease by 30% by 2030.

It was noted that based on data provided by the UNDP in 2020 by 2030 wheat yield will amount to 63-87% of its current level in seven regions of Kazakhstan, namely Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions.

The Head of State added that given the fact that Kazakhstan is the only wheat exporting country it will inevitably threaten the food security of the entire region. He went on to add that it is crucial to fight against the climate change jointly.