Head of State held number of meetings with representatives of German business

BERLIN. KAZINFORM As part of the second day of the official visit to Germany, the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev continued his series of meetings with the heads of German companies, Akorda press service reports.

At a meeting with Robert Baumann, CEO of Baumann Gmbh, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the implementation of an investment project in the agriculture field in Almaty region. The German entrepreneur told the President about how he established the production of lamb in Kazakhstan, and shared his plans for the development of his business.

The Head of State positively assessed the project and noted that the state bodies will provide him the necessary support.

«Your goal is quite ambitious - to grow 750 thousand heads a year. As Head of State, I am very positive about your project in Kazakhstan. We encourage you to go forward. To settle possible problems, we have created a working group on cooperation with German business, headed by Deputy Prime Minister,» the President of Kazakhstan said.

During the meeting with Niko Varbanoff, Director for International business development and Ronald Pofalla, Member of the Board for Infrastructure at Deutsche Bahn AG, President Tokayev discussed cooperation in the transport industry. They spoke about improving the quality of rail passenger services in Kazakhstan, providing engineering and consulting services.

The Head of State also met with Jens Hanefeld, Head of International Policy at Volkswagen Group. They discussed cooperation in the investments area.

«I visit Germany to build a golden bridge between the two countries. We need your investment, your engagement. Yesterday my message to the German leadership was clear – we want to expand the presence of German investors in our economy,» the President of Kazakhstan stressed.