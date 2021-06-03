Head of State has telephone conversation with Uzbek President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The two presidents noted with satisfaction the high dynamics of the development of Kazakh-Uzbek relations across the entire range of the bilateral agenda.

Expressing their mutual desire to further deepening the strategic partnership, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed in detail the issues of expanding cooperation in the practical terms.

The two leaders stressed the importance of effective implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level in the areas of industry, engineering, agriculture, and transport, noting the need for close cooperation between the two governments.

President Tokayev and President Mirziyoyev exchanged views on pressing issues of the regional agenda, reaffirmed mutual desire for cooperation to strengthening security and stability in Central Asia in the context of the situation in Afghanistan.



