    Head of State has telephone conversation with UAE President

    5 February 2023, 09:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State had a telephone conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The leaders discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation, focusing on trade, economic and investment areas. In this context, the sides pointed out to the importance of effective implementation of the agreements reached during President Tokayev’s recent official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

    The two presidents have reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further enhancing the political dialogue, trade and implementing joint projects in various sectors of the economy.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the UAE
