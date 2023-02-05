Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State has telephone conversation with UAE President

5 February 2023, 09:00
Head of State has telephone conversation with UAE President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State had a telephone conversation with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The leaders discussed prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation, focusing on trade, economic and investment areas. In this context, the sides pointed out to the importance of effective implementation of the agreements reached during President Tokayev’s recent official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The two presidents have reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further enhancing the political dialogue, trade and implementing joint projects in various sectors of the economy.


Related news
Kazakh rescuers arrive in Hatay to search for missing Kazakhstani nationals
Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to Syria
Turkish Ambassador praises UAE’s humanitarian aid to his country
Теги:
Read also
Tokayev holds meetings with governors of some regions
Tokayev condoles over passing of first Kazakh PM Sergey Tereshchenko
President stresses importance of Baiterek Holding's active part in enhancing export potential
President: Interparliamentary interaction to contribute to further rapprochement of CA nations
President Tokayev meets with Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov
Kazakh rescuers arrive in Hatay to search for missing Kazakhstani nationals
Kazakhstan to send humanitarian aid to Syria
President Tokayev meets with Business Ombudsman Rustam Zhurssunov
News Partner
Popular
1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary

News