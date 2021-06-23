Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State has telephone conversation with Tajik President

    23 June 2021, 19:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The presidents reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached following Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Dushanbe on May 19-20, 2021.

    The two leaders stressed the importance of timely and effective actions of the governments to boosting trade, implementing joint projects in the industry, agriculture, energy, transport and infrastructure areas.

    Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude for the provision of humanitarian aid to Tajikistan.

    The heads of state discussed issues of ensuring regional stability and security in the light of the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. The two sides reaffirmed their readiness to coordinate joint actions both in the bilateral format and within the multilateral structures, including of a military-political nature.

    They also discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Tajikistan Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims