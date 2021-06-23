Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Head of State has telephone conversation with Tajik President

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 June 2021, 19:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The presidents reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached following Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Dushanbe on May 19-20, 2021.

The two leaders stressed the importance of timely and effective actions of the governments to boosting trade, implementing joint projects in the industry, agriculture, energy, transport and infrastructure areas.

Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude for the provision of humanitarian aid to Tajikistan.

The heads of state discussed issues of ensuring regional stability and security in the light of the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. The two sides reaffirmed their readiness to coordinate joint actions both in the bilateral format and within the multilateral structures, including of a military-political nature.

They also discussed the schedule of upcoming meetings.


