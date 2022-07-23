Qazaq TV
Head of State has telephone conversation with President of Ukraine
23 July 2022 15:42

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - At the initiative of the Ukrainian side, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The leaders exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, celebrated on July 23.

President Tokayev noted the achievement of important positive results in the development of bilateral cooperation in the economic and humanitarian areas during this period.

Kazakhstan President commended the U.N.-backed deal on the export of Ukrainian grain, reached in Turkey.

Besides, the Head of State reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s principled position on the diplomatic solution of the situation in Ukraine.

