    Head of State has telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan

    5 October 2020, 17:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev extended his congratulations to the Tajik counterpart on the occasion of his birthday and wished him further success in his important activity for the benefit of the fraternal nation of Tajikistan.

    The Head of State commended Emomali Rahmon’s contribution to strengthening of traditional friendship and cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Dushanbe and expressed confidence that active political dialogue at the highest level will further deepen the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership.


