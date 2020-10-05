Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State has telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 October 2020, 17:21
Head of State has telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev extended his congratulations to the Tajik counterpart on the occasion of his birthday and wished him further success in his important activity for the benefit of the fraternal nation of Tajikistan.

The Head of State commended Emomali Rahmon’s contribution to strengthening of traditional friendship and cooperation between Nur-Sultan and Dushanbe and expressed confidence that active political dialogue at the highest level will further deepen the Kazakh-Tajik strategic partnership.


President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy