Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.99 eur/kzt 486.53

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 64.16
Weather:
Astana+18+20℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Head of State had telephone talk with Tajik President

    2 May 2021, 08:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed concern about the tense situation on the border with Kyrgyzstan, which poses a threat to the security of both neighboring states and their citizens. Kazakhstan President expressed the opinion that such complex issues as the passage of the border line should be resolved in the process of constructive negotiations, and in the spirit of mutual trust and friendship. According to him, it is now extremely important to show mutual restraint and prevent the escalation of military actions.

    Kazakhstan President commended the agreement on holding the summit in Dushanbe in order to reach agreements on preventing such incidents in the future. President Rahmon informed President Tokayev in detail about the history of the border conflict and its current situation on the border. The two leaders agreed to maintain regular working contacts in order to exchange views on the situation in the Central Asian region. The relevant departments of the two countries will carry out the work on the preparation for the summit.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan Akorda presidential residence Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Important documents inked in Xi’an as part of President Tokayev’s state visit
    Xi Jinping wishes Kazakh President happy 70th birthday
    Kazakhstan, China share common stance on major international issues - Tokayev
    Chinese leader Xi Jinping greets Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023
    2 Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals
    3 Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome
    4 Air Astana celebrates 21st anniversary in the wake of best-ever year
    5 Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert