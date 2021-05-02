Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Head of State had telephone talk with Tajik President

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 May 2021, 08:10
Head of State had telephone talk with Tajik President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed concern about the tense situation on the border with Kyrgyzstan, which poses a threat to the security of both neighboring states and their citizens. Kazakhstan President expressed the opinion that such complex issues as the passage of the border line should be resolved in the process of constructive negotiations, and in the spirit of mutual trust and friendship. According to him, it is now extremely important to show mutual restraint and prevent the escalation of military actions.

Kazakhstan President commended the agreement on holding the summit in Dushanbe in order to reach agreements on preventing such incidents in the future. President Rahmon informed President Tokayev in detail about the history of the border conflict and its current situation on the border. The two leaders agreed to maintain regular working contacts in order to exchange views on the situation in the Central Asian region. The relevant departments of the two countries will carry out the work on the preparation for the summit.


President of Kazakhstan    Kyrgyzstan    Tajikistan   Akorda presidential residence   Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023
Kazakhstan to host Asia Rugby Women's Championship 2023
Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals
Kazakhstan’s Lomakin storms into Oeiras Challenger 2023 quarterfinals
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome
Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina practices with kids in Rome
Air Astana celebrates 21st anniversary in the wake of best-ever year
Air Astana celebrates 21st anniversary in the wake of best-ever year
Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert
Kazakhstan can benefit from nuclear power development - expert
Museum of Tomorrow to have exhibition on cell phones
Museum of Tomorrow to have exhibition on cell phones
Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar affects 5.4M people, with 3.9M already at risk: UN
Cyclone Mocha in Myanmar affects 5.4M people, with 3.9M already at risk: UN
Bibisara Assaubayeva loses at the start of Women’s Grand Prix in Cyprus
Bibisara Assaubayeva loses at the start of Women’s Grand Prix in Cyprus
76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off
76th Cannes Film Festival kicks off