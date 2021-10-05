Head of State had telephone conversation with President of Tajikistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev extended birthday greetings to Emomali Rahmon wishing him further success in his responsible post for the benefit of the fraternal people of Tajikistan.

The Head of State went on to commend the Tajik President’s personal contribution to the strengthening of Kazakh-Tajik ties of friendship, trust and strategic partnership.

The presidents also discussed the prospects of further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Emomali Rahmon expressed gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for active and fruitful work at the recent CSTO and SCO summits in Dushanbe.

The sides agreed to maintain active political dialogue at the top level and also gave consideration to the schedule of upcoming meetings within the framework of international events.



