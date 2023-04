Head of State had telephone conversation with King Abdullah II

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with King Abdullah II ibn Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The two leaders exchanged good wishes on the occasion of Ramadan.

They also discussed the prospects for Kazakhstan-Jordanian cooperation and agreed to maintain regular contacts.